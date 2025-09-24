Previous
LHG_4206 Pileated tongue showing by rontu
LHG_4206 Pileated tongue showing

The pileated woodpecker has a special tongue, as it is incredibly long and sticky. Their tongue actually wraps around the back of the skull for stabilization and to protect the bird's brain during intense pecking.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
