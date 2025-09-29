Previous
LHG_4732 SpiderWeb from off the deck by rontu
LHG_4732 SpiderWeb from off the deck

We have very little to no rain this entire month, and the spiders with their webs around the house and pond are going wild. Truly decorated for Fall.
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this great web and lovely light.
September 29th, 2025  
Dave ace
Nicely caught
September 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a wonderful web and spider capture.
September 29th, 2025  
