LHG_2978 Cloudless sulphur by rontu
LHG_2978 Cloudless sulphur

Only a few of these cloudless sulphurs are still moving through. This one was not taken today, but I saw two yesterday.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
A truly perfect ‘Moment’. Oooo an amazing Capture
September 30th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Super!
September 30th, 2025  
