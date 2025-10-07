Previous
LHG_1294 Turtle tumble by rontu
Photo 2692

LHG_1294 Turtle tumble

This is how we found them as we walked across the dam towards the woods. Of course, I helped out the little fellow, and when we came back by, they had both scurried off.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
