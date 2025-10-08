Previous
LHG_5156 Buckeye splitting by rontu
LHG_5156 Buckeye splitting

I have been watching the pods, and this morning I found this one splitting. I think it's ready for the picking.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
