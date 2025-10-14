Previous
LHG_5408Catching bait by rontu
Photo 2694

LHG_5408Catching bait

Throwing a cast net takes practice and energy. This guy was good at it and seems thrilled when he would get a small fish ibuprofen the net and call for the bucket.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact