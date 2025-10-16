Sign up
Previous
Photo 2696
LHG_6597 Sunset from the campsite
The sun is almost gone, and it happens fast once it starts. This is right from our campsite across the river.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
1
0
Linda Godwin
2696
99
67
5
1
365
14th October 2025 5:42pm
Mags
ace
Beautifully framed sunset.
October 18th, 2025
