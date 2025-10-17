Previous
LHG_5583 Lost Feather by rontu
LHG_5583 Lost Feather

One lost and floating feather as I walk along the shoreline.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
Amazing capture with the bubbles & light popping
October 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture
October 19th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful capture
October 19th, 2025  
