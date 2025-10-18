Sign up
Photo 2698
LHG_5749 Tern, have you seen my Dad?
Several of the young first-year Royal tern were still begging and looking for their Dad. I did see a couple bring in fish and feed the screamers.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
tern
Mags
ace
What a marvelous capture!
October 19th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
He's seems so much bigger - looks a bit odd to see him begging for food. :)
October 19th, 2025
