LHG_5749 Tern, have you seen my Dad? by rontu
Photo 2698

LHG_5749 Tern, have you seen my Dad?

Several of the young first-year Royal tern were still begging and looking for their Dad. I did see a couple bring in fish and feed the screamers.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
What a marvelous capture!
October 19th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
He's seems so much bigger - looks a bit odd to see him begging for food. :)
October 19th, 2025  
