Previous
LHG_5992 Great Black-backed Gull by rontu
Photo 2699

LHG_5992 Great Black-backed Gull

I only found 2 Great Black-backed out by the spit. Probably new arrivals from the north for the season, with others coming soon.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
739% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
An amazing capture of this wonderful calm scene… super posing gull stretching for you gracefully… Great shot!
October 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous shot!
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact