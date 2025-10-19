Sign up
Photo 2699
LHG_5992 Great Black-backed Gull
I only found 2 Great Black-backed out by the spit. Probably new arrivals from the north for the season, with others coming soon.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture of this wonderful calm scene… super posing gull stretching for you gracefully… Great shot!
October 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot!
October 19th, 2025
