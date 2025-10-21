Sign up
Previous
Photo 2701
LHG_7583 IBIS Overhead
These two fly overhead as i walked out to the spit. In the late afternoon as the sun was going down a large flock would fly over near the campsite. A joy to see.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Taken
16th October 2025 2:13pm
Tags
ibis
