LHG_7583 IBIS Overhead by rontu
Photo 2701

LHG_7583 IBIS Overhead

These two fly overhead as i walked out to the spit. In the late afternoon as the sun was going down a large flock would fly over near the campsite. A joy to see.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
