Previous
Next
Photo 2704
LHG_9195Two Turtle underwater at magnolia springs
Near the actual springs at Magnolia Springs State Park, we found several turtles in the clear water.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
3
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
26th October 2025 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turtles
Rob Z
ace
How cool to see these guys happily swimming along..
November 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
How lovely to be able to see them.
November 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Such amazing creatures.
November 1st, 2025
