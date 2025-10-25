Previous
Next
LHG_9195Two Turtle underwater at magnolia springs by rontu
Photo 2704

LHG_9195Two Turtle underwater at magnolia springs

Near the actual springs at Magnolia Springs State Park, we found several turtles in the clear water.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
How cool to see these guys happily swimming along..
November 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
How lovely to be able to see them.
November 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Such amazing creatures.
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact