LHG_9266 Lotus bloom by rontu
LHG_9266 Lotus bloom

We stayed a couple of night at Magnolia Springs State Park. I was surprised to see how many Lotus blooms there still were.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
