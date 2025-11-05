Previous
LHG_0202 AngelTrumptet flowering by rontu
LHG_0202 AngelTrumptet flowering

I am glad to see my Angel trumpet flowering before a hard freeze. It seems always to be so late blooming,as I see neighbors plants are
blooming much earlier.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
