Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2713
LHG_0272 Sasanqua Camellia
The blooms on the sasanqua survived the cold snap.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2713
photos
99
followers
68
following
743% complete
View this month »
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
8th November 2025 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camelia
Beverley
ace
A truly stunning capture… very pretty colour camellia…
November 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bloom.
November 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close