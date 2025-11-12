Previous
LHG_0272 Sasanqua Camellia by rontu
Photo 2713

LHG_0272 Sasanqua Camellia

The blooms on the sasanqua survived the cold snap.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A truly stunning capture… very pretty colour camellia…
November 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bloom.
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact