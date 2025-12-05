Previous
LHG_1283Great Egret Dark rainy morning by rontu
Photo 2719

LHG_1283Great Egret Dark rainy morning

A Great Egret flew in early this dark and rainy morning. I tried my Olympus in the rain and was surprised to get good focus on a flying target, despite the darkness. Grateful to have some excitement to get me out.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact