Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2719
LHG_1283Great Egret Dark rainy morning
A Great Egret flew in early this dark and rainy morning. I tried my Olympus in the rain and was surprised to get good focus on a flying target, despite the darkness. Grateful to have some excitement to get me out.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2719
photos
98
followers
68
following
744% complete
View this month »
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
5th December 2025 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egret
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close