Photo 2722
Photo 2722
LHG_8366 shroom gills from below
This one was up on a mound and allowed my camera in position but not me just the camera.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
mushroom
Beverley
ace
An amazing detailed shroom… clever to capture this as it sounds it was tricky.
December 10th, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderful perspective
December 10th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well done, neat shot!
December 10th, 2025
