Photo 2723
LHG_1660 Sandhills get a drink
We made a daytrip over to Wheeler Wildlife Refuge to see the sandhills. Even with the low water levels there are thousands of them around the refuge. Nice to watch them drink from the river.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
2
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2724
photos
98
followers
68
following
746% complete
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
Tags
sandhills
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful gentle capture…I love the gentle ripples & reflections
December 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
So wonderful with the reflections!
December 25th, 2025
