LHG_1660 Sandhills get a drink by rontu
Photo 2723

LHG_1660 Sandhills get a drink

We made a daytrip over to Wheeler Wildlife Refuge to see the sandhills. Even with the low water levels there are thousands of them around the refuge. Nice to watch them drink from the river.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful gentle capture…I love the gentle ripples & reflections
December 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
So wonderful with the reflections!
December 25th, 2025  
