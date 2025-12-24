Sign up
Photo 2724
LHG_3288 Sandhill moves across field
The heavy clouds only gave way for a short time with a little light but just hearing them bugling is always music to my ears.
Linda Godwin
Tags
sandhillcrane
Beverley
ace
A beautiful capture…such a beautiful crane
December 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
A gorgeous in flight capture!
December 25th, 2025
