LHG_3288 Sandhill moves across field by rontu
Photo 2724

LHG_3288 Sandhill moves across field

The heavy clouds only gave way for a short time with a little light but just hearing them bugling is always music to my ears.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
A beautiful capture…such a beautiful crane
December 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
A gorgeous in flight capture!
December 25th, 2025  
