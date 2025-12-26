Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2725
LHG_9748Oyster Mushroom Pleurotus ostreatus
I was surprised to find these oyster mushrooms near a hardwood tree along the edge of our pond. i-naturalist folks have confirmed my ID
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2725
photos
98
followers
68
following
746% complete
View this month »
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th December 2025 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
Mags
ace
Aren't they beautiful! Are you going to harvest and eat them? =)
December 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close