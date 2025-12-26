Previous
LHG_9748Oyster Mushroom Pleurotus ostreatus by rontu
Photo 2725

LHG_9748Oyster Mushroom Pleurotus ostreatus

I was surprised to find these oyster mushrooms near a hardwood tree along the edge of our pond. i-naturalist folks have confirmed my ID
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aren't they beautiful! Are you going to harvest and eat them? =)
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact