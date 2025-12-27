Previous
LHG_2962 Sandhills pair flying over the canal by rontu
Photo 2726

LHG_2962 Sandhills pair flying over the canal

Here is another one from my trip to Wheeler wildlife refuge. This one turned out a little different than most I took.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Lovely composition and your edit evokes a calming mood.
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact