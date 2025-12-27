Sign up
Photo 2726
LHG_2962 Sandhills pair flying over the canal
Here is another one from my trip to Wheeler wildlife refuge. This one turned out a little different than most I took.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd December 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sandhills
KV
ace
Lovely composition and your edit evokes a calming mood.
December 27th, 2025
