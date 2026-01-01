Previous
Sun sets the first day of 2026 by rontu
LHG_4687Sun sets the first day of 2026

We watched the sun begin to go down from a boardwalk over the marsh at Sea Rim State Park in SE Texas. The moon was right behind us. Just after this the sun went into the cloud bank and it was over.I liked watched the whirling clouds in the wind.
1st January 2026

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
A very beautiful & special sunset. Wonderful layers of colours and the birds are loving it! Amazing. Happy new year.
January 2nd, 2026  
Randy Lubbering
Very nice
January 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Awesome sunset!
January 2nd, 2026  
