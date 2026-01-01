Sign up
Previous
Photo 2727
LHG_4687Sun sets the first day of 2026
We watched the sun begin to go down from a boardwalk over the marsh at Sea Rim State Park in SE Texas. The moon was right behind us. Just after this the sun went into the cloud bank and it was over.I liked watched the whirling clouds in the wind.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
3
2
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
1st January 2026 6:22pm
Tags
sunset
Beverley
ace
A very beautiful & special sunset. Wonderful layers of colours and the birds are loving it! Amazing. Happy new year.
January 2nd, 2026
Randy Lubbering
Very nice
January 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Awesome sunset!
January 2nd, 2026
