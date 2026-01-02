Previous
LHG_4504Great-tailed Grackles on Sea Rim Beach by rontu
Photo 2728

The noisy Great-tailed Grackles were the most numerous bird today on Sea Rim Beach. They had found a washed-up cleaned grouper to fuzz over. The ascending sounds are very musical. The sunlight really brought out their splendid colors.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Nice upper cut
January 4th, 2026  
