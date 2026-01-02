Sign up
Previous
Photo 2728
LHG_4504Great-tailed Grackles on Sea Rim Beach
The noisy Great-tailed Grackles were the most numerous bird today on Sea Rim Beach. They had found a washed-up cleaned grouper to fuzz over. The ascending sounds are very musical. The sunlight really brought out their splendid colors.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
1
0
Linda Godwin
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st January 2026 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grackles
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice upper cut
January 4th, 2026
