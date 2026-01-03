Previous
LHG_4721supermoon over the water at Indianola Beach by rontu
LHG_4721supermoon over the water at Indianola Beach

We camped at Indianola Beach and the supermoon and the stars were fantastic to watch. I was excited when it came up over the horizon. Those first one require a little more work
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
