LHG_8774Female Shovelor in flight by rontu
LHG_8774Female Shovelor in flight

I tried to concentrate on flying birds one morning. Catching them completely in the frame and focused is my goal.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Dorothy ace
Oh My! You did it!
January 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 9th, 2026  
Jenny ace
This is gorgeous! I love shovelers!
January 9th, 2026  
