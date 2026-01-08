Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2733
LHG_8774Female Shovelor in flight
I tried to concentrate on flying birds one morning. Catching them completely in the frame and focused is my goal.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2733
photos
98
followers
69
following
748% complete
View this month »
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
7th January 2026 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shovelor
Dorothy
ace
Oh My! You did it!
January 9th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
January 9th, 2026
Jenny
ace
This is gorgeous! I love shovelers!
January 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close