Previous
Photo 2735
LHG_8820Blue winged Teal coming in for Landing
Another taken from the deck at Leonabelle Turnball birding center. Blue-winged ducks in flight.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Linda Godwin
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
7th January 2026 12:10pm
Tags
leonabellsturnball
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
Super capture!
January 11th, 2026
