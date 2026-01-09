Previous
Blue winged Teal coming in for Landing by rontu
LHG_8820Blue winged Teal coming in for Landing

Another taken from the deck at Leonabelle Turnball birding center. Blue-winged ducks in flight.
9th January 2026

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
Super capture!
January 11th, 2026  
