LHG_2898Crimson-collared Grosbeak-female

I was elated this morning to find a new Life bird for me. The female Crimson-collared Grosbeak is continuing at Edinburg Wetlands in the Rio Grande Valley. They are endemic to northeast Mexico; almost all of the 20 or so sightings of these grosbeaks in southern Texas have been of females or immatures. Observed feeding on elbow bush leaves, the bird is olive, greenish/yellow body with a black head. This is the first bird I have ever seen eating leaves, she also eats yellow berries from one particular tree.