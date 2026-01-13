Previous
LHG_2898Crimson-collared Grosbeak-female by rontu
Photo 2737

LHG_2898Crimson-collared Grosbeak-female

I was elated this morning to find a new Life bird for me. The female Crimson-collared Grosbeak is continuing at Edinburg Wetlands in the Rio Grande Valley. They are endemic to northeast Mexico; almost all of the 20 or so sightings of these grosbeaks in southern Texas have been of females or immatures. Observed feeding on elbow bush leaves, the bird is olive, greenish/yellow body with a black head. This is the first bird I have ever seen eating leaves, she also eats yellow berries from one particular tree.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 13th, 2026  
KV ace
Sharp, crisp detail… she is very interesting and her coloring helps her blend in with the foliage.
January 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
A beautiful capture…so exciting fot you to see this special beauty of a bird this morning. Very very beautiful & wonderful narrative….
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact