Photo 2742
LHG_7924White Checkered-Skipper
Taken today at the National Butterfly Center. I am a member and visit on sunny days when I am in the Rio Grande Valley.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
3
1
Babs
ace
What a beautiful wingspan he has
January 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Amazing pic
January 20th, 2026
Steve
ace
Nice :)
January 20th, 2026
