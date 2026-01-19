Previous
LHG_7924White Checkered-Skipper by rontu
Photo 2742

LHG_7924White Checkered-Skipper

Taken today at the National Butterfly Center. I am a member and visit on sunny days when I am in the Rio Grande Valley.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Babs ace
What a beautiful wingspan he has
January 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Amazing pic
January 20th, 2026  
Steve ace
Nice :)
January 20th, 2026  
