LHG_5983-Band-celled Sister by rontu
LHG_5983-Band-celled Sister

Followed the band-celled sister and did get a few shots with her wings open. If you look closely, you might see where the white band crosses the cell line. Taken at the national Butterfly Center in the Lower Rio Grand Valley.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
