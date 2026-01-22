Previous
LHG_5929-Malachite on a leaf at NBC RGV by rontu
Photo 2745

LHG_5929-Malachite on a leaf at NBC RGV

Finally, I got to see the Malachite! It's the only large green butterfly in the US. Their flight is very graceful, like a flying emerald. This was the first day I had ever seen one, and grateful to get it on natural leaves.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
