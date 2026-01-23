Sign up
Photo 2746
LHG_5927-Malachite ready to fly
This was taken at the National Butterfly Center in the Rio Grande Valley. The Malachite was getting ready to take flight in the wooded area.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Linda Godwin
Tags
butterfly
,
malachite
slaabs
ace
He blends right in
January 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Amazing detail!
January 23rd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very pretty green spots
January 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 24th, 2026
