LHG_5927-Malachite ready to fly by rontu
LHG_5927-Malachite ready to fly

This was taken at the National Butterfly Center in the Rio Grande Valley. The Malachite was getting ready to take flight in the wooded area.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
slaabs ace
He blends right in
January 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Amazing detail!
January 23rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very pretty green spots
January 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 24th, 2026  
