LHG_1530Ringed Kingfisher in flight at Anzalduas park by rontu
LHG_1530Ringed Kingfisher in flight at Anzalduas park

When he came out of the tree and I threw the camera and lens up I surprised myself by catching him in flight. I had wanted to see this guy, and the gift of getting him in focus in flight thrilled me.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Fabulous in-flight shot
January 25th, 2026  
