Previous
Photo 2748
LHG_1530Ringed Kingfisher in flight at Anzalduas park
When he came out of the tree and I threw the camera and lens up I surprised myself by catching him in flight. I had wanted to see this guy, and the gift of getting him in focus in flight thrilled me.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
1
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
3
1
1
365
24th January 2026 10:59am
ringedkingfisher
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous in-flight shot
January 25th, 2026
