LHG_2637Buff-Bellied Hummingbird in a tree all buffed out by rontu
LHG_2637Buff-Bellied Hummingbird in a tree all buffed out

I found a very territorial buff-bellied hummingbird. I'm not sure what he kept looking up in the tree about. He kept chasing off the black-chinned one that was also around.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Superb
January 28th, 2026  
