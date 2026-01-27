Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2750
LHG_2637Buff-Bellied Hummingbird in a tree all buffed out
I found a very territorial buff-bellied hummingbird. I'm not sure what he kept looking up in the tree about. He kept chasing off the black-chinned one that was also around.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2750
photos
98
followers
68
following
753% complete
View this month »
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
27th January 2026 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
rgv
,
buff-belliedhummingbird
Corinne C
ace
Superb
January 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close