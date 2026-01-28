Previous
LHG_2348Buff-Bellied Hummingbird in a tree by rontu
Photo 2751

LHG_2348Buff-Bellied Hummingbird in a tree

I truly enjoyed the time I spent watching the Buff-bellied hummingbird. I went back when the light was on the side of the tree, where he prefers to perch near its feeders.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
