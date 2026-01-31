Previous
LHG_4576 Altamira Oriole at Estero by rontu
Photo 2754

LHG_4576 Altamira Oriole at Estero

I like to show them in their natural environment, but you have to catch them coming out of the shrubs. They are so vibrant ,this is an adult.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu


Mags ace
Wow! What a terrific capture.
January 31st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stunnning
February 1st, 2026  
