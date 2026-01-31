Sign up
Previous
Photo 2754
LHG_4576 Altamira Oriole at Estero
I like to show them in their natural environment, but you have to catch them coming out of the shrubs. They are so vibrant ,this is an adult.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
2
3
Wow! What a terrific capture.
January 31st, 2026
stunnning
February 1st, 2026
