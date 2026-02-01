Sign up
Previous
Photo 2755
LHG_8080-Altamira oriole with open wings
I took this while at the National Butterfly Center. Its a great place for birds too. The orioles were moving from the tree to a feeder log, so I stood back under the shrub to watch and wait.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
4
1
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
Tags
altamiraoriole
,
butterflycenter
Randy Lubbering
Awesome photo. I have never seen a bird like that
February 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 1st, 2026
Beverley
ace
Your watching & waiting was worth it. Terrific capture
February 1st, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Super timing!
February 1st, 2026
