LHG_8080-Altamira oriole with open wings by rontu
LHG_8080-Altamira oriole with open wings

I took this while at the National Butterfly Center. Its a great place for birds too. The orioles were moving from the tree to a feeder log, so I stood back under the shrub to watch and wait.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Randy Lubbering
Awesome photo. I have never seen a bird like that
February 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 1st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Your watching & waiting was worth it. Terrific capture
February 1st, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Super timing!
February 1st, 2026  
