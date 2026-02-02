Previous
LHG_7387White-tailed Kite flying overhead by rontu
LHG_7387White-tailed Kite flying overhead

Walking the trails at Estero one of the White-tailed kites flew and circled over our heads. Later we saw it kiting in the air,{hunting}.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
A serene capture… gentle shades of colour with a wonderful focus. Really magnificent photo…
February 2nd, 2026  
