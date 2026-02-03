Previous
LHG_1882White Tailed Kite with gutsy meal by rontu
Photo 2757

LHG_1882White Tailed Kite with gutsy meal

Coming out of the park in the late afternoon I was so lucky to find one of the White-tailed Kites up on a dea tree with his fresh catch.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
