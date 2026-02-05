Sign up
Photo 2759
Photo 2759
LHG_9882Whooping Cranes in morning light in the field
Got up early to see the sun come up and found several birds out in the field a half hour later.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Album
365
Taken
5th February 2026 8:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
park
,
whoopingcranes
,
gooseislandstate
