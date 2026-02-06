Previous
LHG_2088Black-bellied Whstling ducks in flight in morning light in the field by rontu
LHG_2088Black-bellied Whstling ducks in flight in morning light in the field

I love to watch these funny little whistling ducks, especially in the morning light.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Steve ace
Nice capture
February 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
This is an awesome photo… I love zooming in & looking at the colours. They are so beautiful…all almost exactly the same movement & look. Love it!
February 6th, 2026  
