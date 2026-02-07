Previous
LHG_2644 Female Whooping crane Flying with her colt by rontu
LHG_2644 Female Whooping crane Flying with her colt

Flying high! The family took off together, the youngster caught up and flew right under Mom.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful. I'd love to see them on day!
February 11th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow the contrast of each beat in flight!
February 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
February 11th, 2026  
