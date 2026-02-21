Previous
LHG_4042 Raindrops on a feather by rontu
LHG_4042 Raindrops on a feather

I picked up a feather 2 days ago and placed in a nearby log. It rained this morning, so nature placed the droplets for me.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Nice detail.
February 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely details and textures!
February 21st, 2026  
