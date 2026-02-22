Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2776
LHG_4229 light on a feather
I picked up this feather yesterday afternoon. Noticing the speckles in the feather, I believe it came from our little male call duck. Played around with the feather and light inside this morning since its cold and the wind is whipping outside.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2776
photos
97
followers
68
following
760% complete
View this month »
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd February 2026 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feather
Mags
ace
Lovely details.
February 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close