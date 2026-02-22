Previous
LHG_4229 light on a feather by rontu
Photo 2776

LHG_4229 light on a feather

I picked up this feather yesterday afternoon. Noticing the speckles in the feather, I believe it came from our little male call duck. Played around with the feather and light inside this morning since its cold and the wind is whipping outside.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely details.
February 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact