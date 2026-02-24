Previous
LHG_1407 Sunrise at St Charles Bay by rontu
LHG_1407 Sunrise at St Charles Bay

I found a spot waiting for the birds to fly into a field and turned around and only had to take a few steps to find this spot.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
February 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
i would love o sit in the chair & breathe... do a little manifesting beautiful capture & beautiful bird...
February 24th, 2026  
