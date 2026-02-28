Sign up
Photo 2780
LHG_4525Lily of the Valley
My mom called these little bells Lily of the Valley and so they shall always be that to me. This morning's fog gave them just the right touch.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Diana
ace
gorgeous
February 28th, 2026
