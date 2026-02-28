Previous
LHG_4525Lily of the Valley by rontu
Photo 2780

LHG_4525Lily of the Valley

My mom called these little bells Lily of the Valley and so they shall always be that to me. This morning's fog gave them just the right touch.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
gorgeous
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact