LHG_4531Belted Kingfisher by rontu
LHG_4531Belted Kingfisher

I hear the rattle and know he is flying through. If he sees me he zips out of here. hard to catch this guy. Maybe another morning I can do better.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Linda Godwin

Dave ace
Wonderful dof
March 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Excellent focus, dof
March 3rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
I think this gorgeous… hes saying ‘can’t catch me’😃
March 3rd, 2026  
