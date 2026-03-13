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LHG_4877 Pelican eye by rontu
Photo 2784

LHG_4877 Pelican eye

I wonder if he saw me?
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
762% complete

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Photo Details

Beverley ace
An amazing capture...he has a determined look...
March 18th, 2026  
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