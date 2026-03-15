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Photo 2785
LHG_5682One Long step for the Great Egret
The Great Egret made this long, deep step so gracefully. We made a quick visit to the 30A area of the Florida panhandle for my nephew, of course,I got to see a few birds while there.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Linda Godwin
@rontu
2786
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365
Taken
15th March 2026 3:57am
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greategret
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30a
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous timing and capture
March 20th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such an elegant bird beautifully captured!
March 20th, 2026
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