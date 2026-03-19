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LHG_5947Red-Banded Hairstreak by rontu
Photo 2785

LHG_5947Red-Banded Hairstreak

I found this fresh Red-Banded Hairstreak gathering warmth in the sunshine on the side of our shed this morning.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
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Beverley ace
such a beauty... Fabulous photo
March 19th, 2026  
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