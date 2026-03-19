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Photo 2785
LHG_5947Red-Banded Hairstreak
I found this fresh Red-Banded Hairstreak gathering warmth in the sunshine on the side of our shed this morning.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Linda Godwin
@rontu
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Taken
19th March 2026 9:29am
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butterflies
,
hairstreak
Beverley
ace
such a beauty... Fabulous photo
March 19th, 2026
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