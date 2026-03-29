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LHG_5999Chicken of the woods Mushroom by rontu
Photo 2787

LHG_5999Chicken of the woods Mushroom

Found this nice white-pore Chicken of the woods mushroom off the back porch. Laetiporus cincinnatus (orange polypore with a white pore surface). It is edible but I am not foraging just photographing.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Linda Godwin

@rontu
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Mags ace
Oh wow! What a great find and capture!
March 29th, 2026  
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