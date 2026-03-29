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Previous
Photo 2787
LHG_5999Chicken of the woods Mushroom
Found this nice white-pore Chicken of the woods mushroom off the back porch. Laetiporus cincinnatus (orange polypore with a white pore surface). It is edible but I am not foraging just photographing.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Linda Godwin
@rontu
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Taken
29th March 2026 7:54am
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chickenofthewoods
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Oh wow! What a great find and capture!
March 29th, 2026
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